West Gate Bank promotes Anderson

Lincoln, Nebraska — The West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Lindsay Anderson to senior vice president, chief technology officer. Anderson initially joined West Gate Bank in 2005 as a teller. In 2016, she returned as vice president of information technology where she led a team on infrastructure, networking, information security, disaster recovery, business continuity, ITMs and other IT initiatives. As chief technology officer, Anderson is responsible for overseeing the Information Technology department, bringing a high-tech, high-touch, personalized approach to the delivery of technology services and solutions in the West Gate Bank banking environment. She has also been appointed to the bank’s Executive Committee.