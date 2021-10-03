CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acrylic Painting for Teens

Woodlands Online& LLC
 7 days ago

Teens, spend Sunday afternoons painting and socializing at the WAL workspace!. The first two classes of each session will concentrate on learning about materials and traditional techniques, then we will experiment with mixed media and alternative uses for acrylics. Together the class will decide the direction it wishes to explore such as knife painting, collage, journaling, alternative surfaces, gelli printing, pouring, dot painting, etc.

