Bonita, CA

SUV Crash on State Route 125 in Bonita Leaves Passenger with Serious Injuries

Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
Crews tend to the injured victims following the SR-125 crash. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

An SUV flew up an embankment on state Route 125 in Bonita Saturday, before crashing back to the roadway, leaving two people injured.

Witnesses said the male driver, riding between the No. 1 and 2 lanes east of San Miguel Road, suddenly went off the freeway and up the right shoulder at about 2:20 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.

The car traveled about 40 feet before hitting the base of an overcrossing and rolling back down to the highway, blocking the No. 2 lane.

Other drivers, including a CalFire battalion chief, stopped to help, freeing an injured female passenger out and laying her down on the roadway.

She suffered major injuries, while the male had moderate injuries. Both were sent to a local hospital.

In a search of the vehicle, authorities found marijuana and prescription pills, OnScene reported.

The male told the California Highway Patrol that the SUV had bad tires and something had happened to cause him to lose control.

Traffic backed up to state Route 54 due to the crash.

