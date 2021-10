When Hope-raised Lindsey Honea moved back to her hometown with daughter, Sophia, in tow, she consciously decided that they should be active in community service. Her intention was in-line with the famous JFK-ism: ask not what your small town can do for you but what you can do for your small town. “I thought, ‘Okay, if we’re going to live here, we should try to be more involved,’” she explained. “‘If there’s a chance to do something that might improve the community, then we should just go ahead and do it.’”

