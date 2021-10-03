CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Saturday's Pet of the Day: Jock the loyal companion!

WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJock loves car rides and is ready to be your best friend! Jock likes going for walks and soaking up the outdoors. He's a golden mix who is nine years old. For more info on Jock, check out goldenrescuenc.org.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Grandpa

Grandpa is a 10 year old Great Dane/Pit Bull mix, who is a sweet and gentle boy who will be glued to your side. He was found as a stray and spent 40 days at a rural shelter in Oklahoma with no interest, just quietly watching everyone pass by him day in and day out.
PETS
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Hero Dog Rescue

Phish is a Shepard mix who is the perfect companion for anyone seeking fun and adventure. If you'd like to meet Phish, contact Hero Dog Rescue.
PETS
WNEM

Pet of the Day: Meet Margo!

Margo is a sweet lady who is usually under her blanket as if she was tucked in. Once you get her out of her blanket, she starts to warm up.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Of
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Pets Fur People’s Pet of the Week

Mr. Buck had a rough start in life. As a puppy he was found injured on the side of a busy highway. He has recovered from his injuries and is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Buck is one-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds....
PETS
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Ann

CORDELE, GA – When you want something sweet, you may reach for chocolate. When looking for a new fur-buddy, a chocolate lab is always a great choice…. We have a particular chocolate lab mix in mind for today’s spotlight pet. This is Ann. She is an owner surrender and is a bit over two years old. She is heartworm positive but has sponsorship to help her new human get her the proper treatment.
CORDELE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pets of the Day from FurKids

Jasmine is a mixed-breed Brindle who loves people, has a sweet demeanor, and is great on a leash. Fluffy has a stunning personality and loves to be held.
PETS
WRGB

11TH Annual PetAPalooza Pet Adoption Day

Ballston Spa, WRGB — Come to Curtis Lumber’s 11th Annual Pet-A-Palooza, Pet Adoption Day, on Saturday, October 2nd from 10am to 3pm and find your new furry friend!. Local animal shelters and rescue groups will be on hand with adoptable dogs, cats, birds, and rabbits looking for their forever homes.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Florida Star

VIDEO: Pawsome: Pet Puss Is Adventurer’s Purr-fect Trekking Companion

By Arian Movileanu Sometimes, a cat is man’s best friend. Just ask John Yoshihara Jr., better known as JJ Yosh, an adventure influencer who takes his beloved feline Simon hiking in the wild. Footage shows the happy pair affectionately sharing car rides and outdoor climbs. And their relationship is a hit on social media. JJ Yosh boasts 638,000 followers on […]
PETS
owegopennysaver.com

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Charlotte and I am 4 months old. I am part Maine Coon and I have the sweet temperament to prove it. I came from a colony on Glenmary Drive; there were eight kittens and four adults. My sister, Brandy, still needs a home too. I am...
OWEGO, NY
fox44news.com

Fox44’s Pet Adoption of the Week

Marty is Fox44’s Pet Adoption of the Week! He is a very sweet guy who is looking for his forever home. Marty is available for adoption through Fuzzy Friends Rescue. For more information on how to adopt click here.
PETS
wgnradio.com

Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/26/2021 | Pet Nation: The Inside Story of How Companion Animals are Transforming Our HOMES, CULTURE and ECONOMY

A VERY lively discussion with Mark Cushing, author Pet Nation: The Inside Story of How Companion Animals are Transforming Our HOMES, CULTURE and ECONOMY. Cushing doesn’t necessarily agree with the ban on pet store sales, and offers concerns about importing dogs from other countries. I actually agree with some of what he says but disagree regarding pet stores – and we discuss this. He says you can determine if the dog is from a puppy mill. But, in truth, you cannot do that. Besides, no responsible breeder EVER sells to a pet store. You could have standards, and I agree there’s a solution – which he explains – but we don’t have that solution today. And Cushing is correct that the price of dogs is on the rise, and shelters have dogs and so do rescues – but not necessarily a dog that people may want. We also discuss the changing veterinary profession.
ANIMALS
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Epiphany

NASHVILLE, GA – When you have a great, fantastic, wonderful idea – it’s called an epiphany. When the epiphany is to adopt a kitten that needs a home….well we would point you to Nashville…. And this beautiful Maine Coon long-coat tabby kitten named…you guess it: Epiphany! Adopting from your local...
NASHVILLE, GA
The State-Journal

Kellie Sebastian: Bunnies to make an appearance at Saturday's Kids Day

We’ll be having tons of fun this Saturday at Kids Day sponsored by Happy Jack’s Pumpkin Farm and the UK Cooperative Extension Office. Our friends from the Kentucky State University farm are bringing bunnies to look at and learn about. We’ll also have a fire pit and s’mores courtesy of Canoe Kentucky and free mini-notebooks for the first 150 kids. The Frankfort School Of Ballet will be dancing and teaching some moves for those that want to give it a try, and Happy from KSU SNAP Ed will be there helping us learn about healthy food choices while we do some Halloween crafting. There’s certainly a bit of fun for every kid, no matter their interests.
KENTUCKY STATE
redriverradio.org

Pet Dedication Day Post

All Day today is Pet Dedication Day! Call in your pledges and give our phone volunteers your pet dedication, and we'll read it over the air. Online contributors can put their pet dedication into the comments section on the bottom of the donation form. Those that make a minimum donation of $35 or higher may request a Pet Bowl and scarf. Online donors request it in the comment section as well. Veterinarian Kathryn McFadden will join host Wally Derleth on air 4 to 6 p.m. to read the final dedications. Don't forget to post your pet's pictures to facebook or email us at redriverradiomail@gmail.com.
PETS
everythinglubbock.com

Gray is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

KLBK’s Pet of the Day for Tuesday September 28 is Gray, sponsored by South Plains Veterinary Clinic. Those interested in Gray can call the Lubbock Animal Shelter at 806-775-2057. For more information, click the video above.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy