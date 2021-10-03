Sparked by defense, App State handles Georgia State, 45-16
ATLANTA — They came. They saw. They conquered Georgia State, 45-16. Appalachian State's Mountaineers arrived at Center Parc Stadium with high expectations for the first Sun Belt Conference game of the 2021 season — but with a lot of questions about how good they really might be. Plus, they were facing an opponent in the Panthers of GAST that last week led a storied, Power 5 stalwart, Auburn University, through three quarters (24-19) before collapsing in the final stanza and losing, 34-24.www.wataugademocrat.com
