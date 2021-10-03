True Things is a diverting yet ultimately inconsistent look into the allure of physicalised love and self-discovery: TIFF 2021 Review

How would you feel if you could build your perfect soulmate? Everything is tailored to you – personality traits, looks, and even down to how you like your breakfast in the morning. Would you jump at the chance to ditch dating apps and have a build-a-lover? At the beginning of I’m Your Man, Alma (Maren Eggert) walks into a party and meets Tom (Dan Stevens). Everything seems fine as they dance, but when Alma asks him questions, Tom begins to glitch. Upon further inspection, Tom is an android, and Anna is a part of a three-week test for a future rollout. If she completes it, she’ll get funding for her scientific research. As she’s completely tunnel-visioned following her career path, Anna discards any instance of love or inkling that something robotic could invoke that out of her. But as director/co-writer Maria Schrader would show, there is more on the surface than just your standard rom-com.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO