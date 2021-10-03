Adam Savage’s One Day Builds: Hasbro Mandalorian Helmet Repaint! #SciFiSunday
Rad new video from Adam Savage’s Tested. Adam shows you how to take Hasbro’s The Black Series Mandalorian helmet and make it look more like the prop used on the show. As Adam and Norm experiment with the paint process, they run into unexpected results that make the helmet look amazing. Using some standard clear coat spray spray paint, airbrushed floor wax, and a weathering pass of Archive-X acrylic, you can transform the off-the-shelf helmet into a cosplay-worthy piece with just the right amount of shine and grime!blog.adafruit.com
Comments / 0