College Sports

5 Things: USC 37, Colorado 14

By Erik McKinney about 9 hours
WeAreSC’s Erik McKinney, Greg Katz, and Marc Kulkin recap USC’s 37-14 win at Colorado, with their 5 Things. Player of the game, play of the game, expectations, biggest surprise, and biggest takeaway.

