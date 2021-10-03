PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Wildcats
Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 56-7 victory against Northwestern on Saturday. It was over when: It might have been over when Samori Toure plucked a 70-yard gain away from a Northwestern defender on the first play of the game. That’s how lopsided the evening went. Really, though, it was over when the Huskers forced a three-and-out to begin the second half and then Zavier Betts took a pitch 83-yards to the end zone to extend NU’s lead to 42-7.fremonttribune.com
