PG Version: Parker Gabriel's extra points from Huskers-Wildcats

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Fremont Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 56-7 victory against Northwestern on Saturday. It was over when: It might have been over when Samori Toure plucked a 70-yard gain away from a Northwestern defender on the first play of the game. That’s how lopsided the evening went. Really, though, it was over when the Huskers forced a three-and-out to begin the second half and then Zavier Betts took a pitch 83-yards to the end zone to extend NU’s lead to 42-7.

IN THIS ARTICLE
