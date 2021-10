It's been seven years since the Tigers have dropped two games in the month of September. Clemson's 27-21 double-overtime loss at NC State dropped the Tigers to 2-2 on the season and sent them tumbling down to No. 25 in the AP Poll. Swinney met with the media on Sunday night and while admitting he was extremely disappointed in his team's start, he was quick to point out that this isn't exactly uncharted waters for the Tigers and that the foundation of the program built through adversity.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO