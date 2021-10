Starting today, anglers will be able to harvest Coho salmon in the Grande Ronde River for the second consecutive year. Since Lostine River coho were reintroduced by the Nez Perce Tribe (NPT) and ODFW in 2017, Columbia River Coho returns have improved including the Lostine River stock. This has allowed the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) to open the first recreational fishery in 2020 and continue with that opportunity in 2021. Managers with ODFW and the NPT expect more than 4,000 Lostine River coho to pass Lower Granite Dam (LGD) on the Snake River, the last dam of eight, before returning to the Grande Ronde River Basin.

