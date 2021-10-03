CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

TV tonight: Neo Nazis and anti-fascists face off in 1960s London

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDdAA_0cFXJSqw00
Photograph: Ben Blackall/BBC/Red Productions

Ridley Road

9pm, BBC One

“When you meet muscle with muscle, they tend to think twice.” This is London in the early 1960s and, for the Jewish community, the wounds of the second world war are still unbearably raw. Eddie Marsan’s Soly Malinovsky is part of the 62 Group, who defend their neighbourhood against the neo-Nazi NSM group. They’re joined by Vivien Epstein (Agnes O’Casey), a girl from Manchester who has defied her parents and followed her heart to London but is dragged into the struggle. Exploring both the origins of extremism and possible routes to combatting it, this atmospheric and urgent thriller feels like both a new angle on postwar Britain and a sadly timely one. Phil Harrison

The Mating Game

8pm, BBC One

If it’s autumn, it has to be David Attenborough. This series offers yet more beauty and strangeness from the natural world, this time centred on mating rituals. As you can imagine, there’s an infinity of variety surrounding this fundamental function. Tonight, revelations about everything from ostrich turf wars to the ruthless sexual politics of zebras. PH

The Ranganation

9pm, BBC Two

This is focus group chatter as light entertainment, as Romesh Ranganathan gathers another 20 members of the public and a couple of celebrities to share their thoughts on the issues facing Britain. It’s never as serious as that sounds; the participants are more likely to tackle dating apps than Brexit. PH

Midsomer Murders

9pm, ITV

Several whodunnit tropes collide as a murder-mystery party ends in a real poisoning, summoning Barnaby and Winter to an island manor with a drawing room full of suspects, a complex family dynamic, and a storm brewing outside … Agatha Christie fans are accommodated generously. Jack Seale

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage

9pm, Sky History

The first black US pilots who fought in the second world war are hailed as pioneers who helped galvanise the civil rights movement. This film – narrated by US TV host Robin Roberts, whose airman father trained at the Tuskegee Institute in segregated 1940s Alabama – traces their influence. Graeme Virtue

Sorry, I Didn’t Know

10.20pm, ITV

A new series for a panel show with a pointed title; the focus is on unveiling under-discussed facts about Black history. It’s hosted by Jimmy Akingbola and tonight he’ll be joined by team captains Chizzy Akudolu and Judi Love and guests including Dane Baptiste and Reginald D Hunter to focus on Black British history. PH

Film choice

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins), 9.45pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2Bah_0cFXJSqw00
KiKi Layne and Stephan James in If Beale Street Could Talk. Photograph: Allstar/Annapurna Pictures

Barry Jenkins’s 2018 follow-up to the Oscar-winning Moonlight is a similarly meditative affair, a love story distorted by tragedy adapted from a 1974 novel by James Baldwin. Stephan James and KiKi Layne play Fonny and Tish, a young African-American couple in 70s Harlem revelling in their new relationship – and there are few contemporary film-makers better than Jenkins at recreating such intimate sensations on screen. But when Fonny is falsely arrested by a racist cop, the bonds of family and love become strained. Simon Wardell

Laura (Otto Preminger), 4.15pm, Talking Pictures TV

Otto Preminger’s 1944 film noir doesn’t necessarily bear scrutiny in terms of plot (though the same could be said for The Big Sleep) but it’s still a juicy watch. Dana Andrews plays cop Mark McPherson who is investigating the murder of Gene Tierney’s titular ad executive. He interviews people in Laura’s high society circle, including Clifton Webb’s protective newspaper columnist Waldo Lydecker, as her life is revealed through flashbacks. Webb is the film’s secret weapon, adding a choice undercurrent of camp to the procedural mystery. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v Leicester City, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Liverpool v Manchester City follows.

Premiership Rugby Union: Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs, 2pm, BT Sport 1 Coverage of the match from AJ Bell Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Top U.K. TV Writers Talk ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Squid Game’ Impact: “There Is a Wave Crashing Down”

Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Blinders), Lucy Prebble (Succession, I Hate Suzie) and Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Enola Holmes), arguably three of the most in-demand and acclaimed British screenwriters working right now, sat down for a panel discussion on the second day of the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday. While the talk’s focus was ostensibly themed around how U.K. writers have moved between platforms, the conversational inevitably veered towards the most talked about TV show of the last few weeks. “It’s really exciting with something like Squid Game,” said Prebble, who is showcasing episodes of Succession season three later in the...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Europa: The peculiar tale of the anti-fascist film the Nazis didn’t want you to see

Polish artists Stefan and Franciszka Themerson went to their graves believing that the most important film of their career was lost forever. They had made the short film Europa at their home in 1931, with barely any budget, using a borrowed camera and a cast of family and friends – nevertheless, it was acclaimed as the finest work of the Polish avant-garde. But when the Themersons deposited it for safekeeping in 1938, they never saw it again. The film, along with so many other precious works of art, was seized by the Nazis and 50 years later the Themersons died...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Succession,’ ‘His Dark Materials’ Writers Rubbish U.K. Government’s Plans to Preserve ‘Britishness’ in Content

“Succession” writer Lucy Prebble and “His Dark Materials” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” writer Jack Thorne did not mince their words while reacting to the proposed rules for ‘Britishness’ in content that were suggested in September. The rules, which were proposed by John Whittingdale, then Minister for Media and Data, just before he was sacked, call for “content that contributes to British culture and allows U.K. audiences to see their own way of life and representations of themselves reflected on TV.” A white paper on the rules is meant to be introduced in the U.K. parliament this fall. “Maybe...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
purewow.com

Kate Middleton’s Gold Dress Stole the Show at the James Bond Premiere

Kate Middleton has worn countless memorable outfits over the years, but her latest might go down as one of our all-time favorites. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, attended the London premiere of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Middleton walked the red carpet in a stunning gold gown by Jenny Packham, which turned heads for all the right reasons.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Black Enterprise

‘Black Panther’ Actress Letitia Wright Reportedly Fired Her U.S. PR Team After Receiving Backlash Over Her COVID Vaccine Stance

Despite playing a scientist in Black Panther, actress Letitia Wright is under fire for her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, new details claim Wright fired her U.S. public relations team after she faced backlash for the skepticism she expressed over COVID-19 vaccines. In December 2020, Wright made headlines after posting a video that questioned the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final operation’

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Otto Preminger
Person
Romesh Ranganathan
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Gene Tierney
Person
Eddie Marsan
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Fury: Is Prince Of Wales Competing With Harry And Meghan? Camilla's Husband Reportedly 'Upset' Over Son's Public Claims

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince Charles is following in the footsteps of his son, Prince Harry, who launched a documentary series on Apple TV in May. In September, it was confirmed that the Prince of Wales would be releasing his very own series via Prime Video to raise awareness of climate change.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’: TV Review

As anybody who has engaged in a property search or watched House Hunters can tell you, it’s always easy to talk yourself out of a place. You can get hung up on the noise from an airplane flight path, the confusing electrical wiring or the dozen ghosts living in the attic. It’s equally easy, though, to talk yourself past almost any impediment, usually relying on one of a few familiar real estate cliches — “Location, location, location” or “You can repaint” or that eternal classic, “It’s got great bones.” I’m not sure if that’s my description of the plot of CBS’...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Us Tv#Nazis#Anti#Jewish#Nsm#Itv
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'That '90s Show': Danny Masterson Reacts to Netflix's 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

That '70s Show fans got a dose of news on Friday they weren't expecting: Netflix has ordered a spinoff sequel series titled That '90s Show. The show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively. However, one member of the original cast that fans should not expect to return is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three rape charges after years of allegations. Plus, he has a negative relationship with Netflix, being as he was fired from The Ranch due to the allegations.
TV SERIES
Antelope Valley Press

Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook and they’re making money

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s the premier martial arts group in Europe for right-wing extremists. German authorities have twice banned their signature tournament. But Kampf der Nibelungen, or Battle of the Nibelungs, still thrives on Facebook, where organizers maintain multiple pages, as well as on Instagram and YouTube, which they use to spread their ideology, draw in recruits and make money through ticket sales and branded merchandise.
INTERNET
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Kate Middleton And Prince Charles Share A Sweet Bond

British royal family news reveals that royal experts have commented on the touching bond between Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and her father-in-law Prince Charles. What exactly have the experts said about the Prince of Wales and his son William’s wife?. The close tie was noticed again last week when...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy