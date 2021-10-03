TV tonight: Neo Nazis and anti-fascists face off in 1960s London

Photograph: Ben Blackall/BBC/Red Productions

Ridley Road

9pm, BBC One

“When you meet muscle with muscle, they tend to think twice.” This is London in the early 1960s and, for the Jewish community, the wounds of the second world war are still unbearably raw. Eddie Marsan’s Soly Malinovsky is part of the 62 Group, who defend their neighbourhood against the neo-Nazi NSM group. They’re joined by Vivien Epstein (Agnes O’Casey), a girl from Manchester who has defied her parents and followed her heart to London but is dragged into the struggle. Exploring both the origins of extremism and possible routes to combatting it, this atmospheric and urgent thriller feels like both a new angle on postwar Britain and a sadly timely one. Phil Harrison

The Mating Game

8pm, BBC One

If it’s autumn, it has to be David Attenborough. This series offers yet more beauty and strangeness from the natural world, this time centred on mating rituals. As you can imagine, there’s an infinity of variety surrounding this fundamental function. Tonight, revelations about everything from ostrich turf wars to the ruthless sexual politics of zebras. PH

The Ranganation

9pm, BBC Two

This is focus group chatter as light entertainment, as Romesh Ranganathan gathers another 20 members of the public and a couple of celebrities to share their thoughts on the issues facing Britain. It’s never as serious as that sounds; the participants are more likely to tackle dating apps than Brexit. PH

Midsomer Murders

9pm, ITV

Several whodunnit tropes collide as a murder-mystery party ends in a real poisoning, summoning Barnaby and Winter to an island manor with a drawing room full of suspects, a complex family dynamic, and a storm brewing outside … Agatha Christie fans are accommodated generously. Jack Seale

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage

9pm, Sky History

The first black US pilots who fought in the second world war are hailed as pioneers who helped galvanise the civil rights movement. This film – narrated by US TV host Robin Roberts, whose airman father trained at the Tuskegee Institute in segregated 1940s Alabama – traces their influence. Graeme Virtue

Sorry, I Didn’t Know

10.20pm, ITV

A new series for a panel show with a pointed title; the focus is on unveiling under-discussed facts about Black history. It’s hosted by Jimmy Akingbola and tonight he’ll be joined by team captains Chizzy Akudolu and Judi Love and guests including Dane Baptiste and Reginald D Hunter to focus on Black British history. PH

Film choice

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins), 9.45pm, BBC Two

KiKi Layne and Stephan James in If Beale Street Could Talk. Photograph: Allstar/Annapurna Pictures

Barry Jenkins’s 2018 follow-up to the Oscar-winning Moonlight is a similarly meditative affair, a love story distorted by tragedy adapted from a 1974 novel by James Baldwin. Stephan James and KiKi Layne play Fonny and Tish, a young African-American couple in 70s Harlem revelling in their new relationship – and there are few contemporary film-makers better than Jenkins at recreating such intimate sensations on screen. But when Fonny is falsely arrested by a racist cop, the bonds of family and love become strained. Simon Wardell

Laura (Otto Preminger), 4.15pm, Talking Pictures TV

Otto Preminger’s 1944 film noir doesn’t necessarily bear scrutiny in terms of plot (though the same could be said for The Big Sleep) but it’s still a juicy watch. Dana Andrews plays cop Mark McPherson who is investigating the murder of Gene Tierney’s titular ad executive. He interviews people in Laura’s high society circle, including Clifton Webb’s protective newspaper columnist Waldo Lydecker, as her life is revealed through flashbacks. Webb is the film’s secret weapon, adding a choice undercurrent of camp to the procedural mystery. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v Leicester City, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Liverpool v Manchester City follows.

Premiership Rugby Union: Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs, 2pm, BT Sport 1 Coverage of the match from AJ Bell Stadium.