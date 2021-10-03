CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

My grown-up granddaughter is rude and angry, I want her to apologise

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2WsR_0cFXJRyD00
‘Perhaps granddad could say “thank you for showing me there is another way” and then I’m sure you’ll all get on just fine.’

The question I am writing to ask your advice about our 22-year-old granddaughter. We house-sit for my daughter and her family when they are away. They have dogs, but don’t like to put them in kennels. We have always got on well with our granddaughter and indulged her, along with her brothers. But she is spoilt. Last month while we were there to house-sit, there was shouting between her and my husband. She didn’t like the fact that my husband had disciplined our dog when we arrived – but our dog was jumping up.

I know my husband has a short temper, but it blows over quickly. Her reaction was over the top. She stormed off and wouldn’t look at him. She asked him to leave the lounge as she wanted to watch a film. She actually arranged for a friend to call every two days to check the dogs were being looked after OK, as if we are untrustworthy. She texted me to say we were not to go into her room and she referred to my husband by his name and not “Grandad”.

My daughter and her husband ignored her behaviour. I think they should at least tell her off. She owes her grandfather an apology.

Philippa’s answer I’m guessing that in your day you had to respect your elders, no matter what, and it really doesn’t seem right or fair that your granddaughter not only doesn’t respect you but doesn’t hide it. She shouted back at the patriarch! She didn’t trust you with the dogs!

If we over-indulge someone, it is not their fault that we do, so how can we use the word “spoilt” as an insult? I suppose we mean “entitled” and there seems to be a fair bit of entitlement going on in Grandfather for sure.

Her parents, wisely, in my opinion, let her get on with her own relationships with you and the patriarch (because that is what I’m calling Grandfather for now) without interfering. Your granddaughter is an adult and she’s allowed to say what she feels.

And perhaps the patriarch could allow himself to say something like the following to her: “I have been reading about ‘dog whispering’ and tried it out and my dog is behaving much better now. Thank you for showing me there was another way. And I really should not have shouted at the dog and nor should I have shouted you down. I’m used to being in charge and I need to realise that I can have equal relationships where I allow myself to be influenced by others, even if they are decades younger. In my day, dads and granddads knew it all, and yet it was all bluff – I sucked it up, but when I reflect on it I realise I was taking their dominance of me out on you. I really don’t have to carry that on for another generation…”

Or something like that and then I’m sure you will all get on just fine.

It is natural to pass down what was done to you. And it’s not his fault because until he becomes aware that there is another way of looking at this situation, he will not realise that he has a choice about how to train dogs and how to relate to younger people.

It is essential for you and your husband to remember how it felt to always be dominated, squashed, “disciplined” when you yourselves were younger. And if you can’t, if you think being shouted down was “fine” it is because you were dominated so much that, in order not to be completely crushed by it, you became desensitised to it. When you are desensitised, you mind it less, you get over it quickly and then shouting has less of an effect on you. But if you haven’t been desensitised, it won’t blow over quickly.

Granddad might recover fast, but it doesn’t follow that those who are subjected to his shouting do. Many of us, when shouted at, experience fear. We have feelings of shock and adrenaline as if we have been subjected to physical, rather than just verbal violence. And it is very natural when you feel you are attacked, to attack back. I’m not surprised she couldn’t bear to have him in the room. She would’ve been tense – not knowing when he was going to explode again.

The teenage and young adult brain is all wired up for emotions. They feel things in colour; we only feel in black-and-white by comparison. And yet the prefrontal cortex, the thinking bit that controls impulses, isn’t fully mature until the mid-20s. So I expect the relationship will improve in due course, especially if you and Grandad are prepared to move a bit and accept and appreciate her as she is.

Put aside rights and wrongs, don’t seek to blame and/or get an apology, but try instead to understand. Being right is overrated. Your required reading is The Orchid and the Dandelion by Dr Thomas Boyce. It will show you why some children and people are far more highly strung and sensitive than others and no amount of cajoling will make them less so. And my book, The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, will give insight into how we inherit our habits of reacting to children and how to improve our relationships with them (applies to grandchildren, too). When you understand yourselves and your granddaughter better it will help you all get on.

If you have a question, send a brief email to askphilippa@observer.co.uk

Comments / 112

dottie volpe
7d ago

are you kidding me right now I can't believe that you can justify that behaviour . Wow I'm no longer wonder what is wrong with the people act and think. Just sad to think that you call it dominant and it actually called respect and she should learn how to communicate as an adult instead of a child she's in her 20's for pete sakes

Reply(3)
98
Rosemarie Bruno-Hess
7d ago

Did it ever occur to anyone, maybe Grandpa could of been worried about the dog knocking him over? This brat should learn manners. And grandpa should tell her parents to let the child watch the house!

Reply(3)
94
Lynn Shetler
7d ago

sounds to me like the person answering is a bit entitled! making every attempt for people to see it their way! I agree as either respect is given or no more house sitting!

Reply(2)
75
Related
Tara Blair Ball

On not regretting cheating on my husband

Sometimes the only way we can leave is the coward’s way. The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.
B93

Lady Friend Hugs My Husband All The Time… He Says ‘They Are Huggers

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Guys, we have a certain couple that comes over all the time and we hang out with. Well, I've been noticing that the lady FRIEND always HUGS my HUSBAND. I mean always. I asked my husband if he noticed this as well and he said...'THEY ARE HUGGERS!' He says the guy hugs you sometimes. I don't know why it bothers me, but I guess I should leave it alone??
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Want Her#Show Dogs#Two Dogs#My Day
The Independent

Father ‘haunted’ after vaccine-sceptic mother and daughter die of Covid

A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.Ms Forde’s father said neither his daughter nor his former partner was vaccinated, adding his “world” had been “shattered” by their deaths.Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Kevin McAllister said the events would “haunt”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘My 9-year-old said, ‘I want to eat something I used to. I like to remember how strong I had to be.’: Foster mom shares heartbreaking story of son’s trauma, ‘We must not give up on our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My cousin is a foster parent with five children. She and her husband recently adopted four out of the five siblings! It has been a joy to watch her in this journey, just like it was a joy watching her grow up.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
KIDS
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Husband's surprise offspring upends marriage

My good friend just found out that her husband has a grown child he's never known about. This person was born many years before my friend and her husband even knew each other. He was not in a relationship with the mother of this child. My friend is shattered. She...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘Are you her nanny?’ ‘Did you kidnap her?’: Single black mom adopts 2 white siblings, ‘Love goes beyond skin color’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Let’s start from the beginning. My name is Kimberly Holden, and when I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to adopt. Three of my aunts opened their hearts and homes to children who weren’t biologically theirs, and that sparked something in my heart that stayed with me up into adulthood. My Aunt Gloria (who we all called Mama) was my biggest inspiration, and right before she passed away, I whispered in her ear, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a foster mom.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Soul Screwed Series

Q&A When should I tell my boyfriend I was born a man?

My boyfriend and I have been together for six months and we are getting serious. He has brought up the subject of the two of us moving in together permanently instead of going back in forth on the weekends. We both have keys to one another apartments so privacy and commitment aren't quite the issues. Should I tell him that I was born a man before he moves in with me, or should I just keep things on the course we're on and allow him to find out afterward when he's ready? -dayjaX_she/her.
thepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Can I Get My Dead Husband’s Social Security After Secret Divorce?

My ex-husband was killed in a car accident in November 2018. We were married legally for five years. We got divorced so our daughter could get SSI. She has cerebral palsy. When we divorced, we didn't tell anyone except for Social Security. Not even his parents knew we were divorced. We were planning on getting married again at the justice of the peace after our daughter turned 18. Unfortunately, he was killed three months before her 18th birthday.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tyla

This Man's Apology To His Girlfriend Has People Absolutely Fuming

Arguments are always a part of a relationship and sometimes all you need is a sincere apology to help smooth things over (as well as maybe a gift or two!). That's what it seemed like when this man shared his sorry note and presents to his girlfriend on Twitter. However, upon closer inspection of the apology letter, people are calling it out for where it falls short.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Soul Screwed Series

Q&A: My husband's mother intentionally disrespects me, however, he feels I should keep quiet. Advice, please?

mother in law doesn't allow any privacyTimes of India. My husband and I are still newlyweds. We have been married for a little over a year now and I would like to say that everything has been what Disney channel marked it up to be, but it hasn't. My mother-in-law has never been too fond of me particularly because she believes her beloved baby boy could do better. Mind you I have always been financially stable without him and I am the breadwinner in our household. I never talk back or speak out about it out of not only respect for my elders, but most importantly respect because she's his mom. She makes a constant obligation to mention his exes whenever we are visiting. She casually brings them up in conversations and offers to call them while he's there because they asked about him. She has even invited certain exes to family gatherings and was sure to make their presence the center of attention. Recently while she was over visiting, she attempted to start a conversation concerning a recent run-in with his former partner and this immediately angered me. I reminded her that I was his wife and that while she seemed to find pleasure in forming irrelevant relationships with past failures she could do so on her own time. This caused a rather postponed exchange between the two of us. My husband became upset with me saying that I didn't have to be so rude. During our argument, he even went so far as to say that he wouldn't allow anyone to disrespect his mother and that I needed to grow up. I was immediately outraged. Seeing as this was my first time defending myself, my feelings were not only hurt, but I do believe in my marriage as well. It's been two months (partly due to COVID and work) since that argument and I have made subtle excuses to not partake in visits and outings that include his mother. I know this can't continue, but I am unsure of how to ameliorate our relationship. What would you do? -Khia<3.
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy