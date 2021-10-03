CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the record

By Guardian Staff
The Guardian
An article said a lawsuit filed in Delaware by the State of Rhode Island’s pension fund named all the members of Facebook’s board as “plaintiffs”. In fact, they were named as defendants (Has Mark Zuckerberg’s total control of Facebook turned into a liability?, 26 September, the New Review, page 25).

A review of Fintan O’Toole’s We Don’t Know Ourselves referred to Ireland’s population in 1961 being “at an all-time low of 2.1 million”. As O’Toole’s book noted, the figure that year was 2.8 million (Ireland as it imagines itself, 19 September, New Review, page 40).

Penguin Random House launched WriteNow, a programme to foster under-represented writers, in 2016, not last year, as an article said. The headline of that article Move over David Walliams... hunt on to diversify kids’ books (26 September, page 30) was amended after publication online to better reflect the report’s focus on a mentoring scheme to support writers from under-represented groups in accessing publishing alongside established authors.

A travel feature incorrectly placed the Crieff Hydro hotel in Ayrshire, rather than Perthshire (Teen spirit, 26 September, Observer Magazine, page 51).

Attack of the giant cucumber: a recipe instructed that a 600g cucumber be “cut into short pieces, about 6m in length”. That should have said 6cm (Peach, cucumber and peanut salad, 26 September, Observer Magazine, page 35).

Other recently amended articles include:

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736

