Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from LSU's embarrassing loss to Auburn

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The game lived up to the hype of the LSU-Auburn matchup that we have seen over the years. Would the home team get redemption or would War Eagle snap the streak?

It was a tale of two different halves for the LSU football team. They held two different two-score leads in this game. They were up on Auburn 13-0 in the first half, then again 19-10 early in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers wanted redemption for their loss last season at Auburn, but it was the redemption story for Bo Nix in this game. The Auburn defense was also able to keep LSU off the scoreboard in the final 18:26 in the game for the win 24-19. It was a Max Johnson poor decision that ultimately ended the game for LSU.

LSU still can't run the football

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU continues to struggle to get any push up front for the offensive line. They averaged just 1.2 yards per rush late in the game as Auburn took the late lead. Being a one-dimensional team isn’t the way to win many football games.

Kayshon Boutte is a monster

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The fireworks from Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte got off to a fast start. On the first play, Boutte took a pass from Johnson 55-yards to get the ball deep in Auburn territory. Boutte hauled in three passes on the first drive alone for 99 yards, including the 31-yard touchdown pass for the first score of the game. He had five receptions for 117 yards in the first half alone. The problem here was that LSU went away from their top receiver in the second half with just one target.

The LSU defense couldn't reel in Bo Nix

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In the first half while clinging to a 13-0 lead over Auburn, their quarterback Bo Nix pulled off some magic. On multiple occurrences, LSU couldn’t tackle Nix on scramble plays. One ended up being an Auburn touchdown, the other set up a field goal to cut the lead at the half to 13-10. His play in this game put Auburn ahead late as they finally snapped the streak. Nix accounted for 335 yards of total offense and two huge touchdowns.

Cade York is an absolute weapon

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

When the Tigers needed a big kick, Cade York stepped up to the challenge. He extended his consecutive field goal streak to 16 with four kicks in this game.

Mental mistakes cost LSU points

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Too often when the LSU offense was driving, the mental errors came back to bite them. False starts on fourth down when the offense was lining up to go for the first down. It happened in both halves for the Tigers. These are the kind of instances that are becoming far too common.

