CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Wigmore, London: ‘The best cheese toastie in town’ – restaurant review

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Log1X_0cFXJMno00
‘A handsome vault of jade green wall and arch’: The Wigmore.

It costs an attention-grabbing £13, but this toastie is a thing of wonder

The Wigmore, 15 Langham Place, London W1B 3DE (020 7965 0198). Toastie £13, snacks £5.50-£7.75, mains £14-£16, dessert £5, beers from £5 a pint, wines from £28.50

Happiness is a well-made cheese toastie. The XXL Stove Top 3 Cheese Toastie with mustard at the Wigmore in London is so much more than that. It is bliss. It is a beautifully engineered, lusciously executed, burnished and bronzed tribute to the carnal love affair between toast and cheese. It was not what I expected. The Wigmore, which opened in 2017, is a pub as imagined by Michel Roux Jr of Le Gavroche, a temple to French classicism, where the devoutly greedy go to worship the gods of butter, cream and demi-glace. Le Gavroche is a kind of French embassy, only with better catering.

Could the culinary Roux really understand the culinary Britishness of a food pub? My answer is a firm yes, albeit with a glutton’s honed sensibility. The Wigmore is an outcrop of the Langham Hotel, which sits across from the BBC at Portland Place. Inside it is a handsome vault of jade green wall and arch. There are high, marble-topped counters, with steampunk-style studs around the edges. There are globe lights and frosted glass panels and bar stools upholstered in leather the colour of salted caramel. Vital information: you can come here and just drink beers, many and various. They have casks of Thornbridge Lord Marples Bitter and Right to Roam Buxton, and kegs of their own Wigmore Rosehip Saison brewed for them by Yonder. It is very much a pub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJbpk_0cFXJMno00
‘Inside is a mixture of Montgomery cheddar, Ogleshield and, for stretchiness, raclette’: cheese toastie. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

But I could not be friends with, or even respect someone who came here and did so without looking at the menu, and upon seeing the listing for a toastie, with its eye-widening price tag of £13, wonder what the hell that was all about. It’s a foot long, but only if you have size 24 feet. It’s vast. The thinly sliced sourdough is clearly buttered before being essentially fried on the stove top. Inside is a mixture of Montgomery cheddar, Ogleshield and, for stretchiness, raclette. It is spun through with a fine dice of red onion and punched up with that mustard. Melted cheese oozes out the sides and crisps around the crusts.

It is sliced into seven manageable pieces, and I wonder momentarily whether I could abandon eating anything else here today and just have this. I could do this very well. It is well within my skillset. I decide the £13 charge is not the outrage it might first have seemed. When it arrives, I know that I will be forced to leave some behind. Hence the deep joy is mixed with profound sadness. It is possible that too many of my emotions are invested in my lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLp1V_0cFXJMno00
‘It arrives looking like a toasted sea urchin’: scotch egg. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

We do have other things to eat. Among the snacks list of which this toastie is a part, is a trio of doll’s house-sized crumpets, buttered and topped with a pile of sweet white crab meat decorated prettily with ribbons of dried seaweed. Each one is an intense mouthful. There is also their take on the scotch egg, and it very much is their take. It arrives looking like a toasted sea urchin. The ball of spiced sausage meat, surrounding a quail egg with a jammy yolk, has been rolled not in breadcrumbs, but fronds of vermicelli. On contact with the hot oil, it has all stood up to stickleback-like attention. It could be an annoying bit of posturing were it not for the thick pond of raita-swirled dal underneath. It lubricates and spices up the whole proposition.

The mains include a serious bit of cheeseburger, in a buxom sunflower seeded bun, with crispy shallots. A thick slice of grilled ox tongue rolls out the side of the bun like a bolt of cloth that cannot be contained. I admire that burger greatly as it passes by on the way to others, but do not mourn my choices, for there is a pie in my future. Pie culture in London has perked up immensely in the past few years, largely due to the example set by the great Calum Franklin at the Holborn Dining Room. What that man can’t do with shortcrust, egg wash and a bucket of minced pig isn’t worth knowing about. The primped, scored and glazed wonder served here holds its own against those. As I cut in, a savoury broth pools out across my plate. It is filled with hunks of smoked pork and mandolined carrot. On the side is a glossy quenelle of champ, the buttery mash generously threaded with spring onions. It is serious carb-on-carb action, in the best sort of way. But remember: there are carrots in the pie. That’s the veg covered, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJwmZ_0cFXJMno00
‘A primped, scored and glazed wonder’: smoked pork pie. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

The clearest sign of the French antecedents lies with the roasted stone bass with encouragingly crisped skin. It comes on a lake of peas and bacon, studded with new potatoes, in a ripe butter emulsion of a sort the authors of Larousse Gastronomique would recognise and applaud. The Gallic turn is also there in a truly fabulous side salad of leaves, by turns purple and red, green and yellow, arranged like the very best blooms, in a chive-speckled vinaigrette. It is a mighty salad for £4.50.

There is only one dessert on offer, which they call the Wigmore Soft Serve Sundae. It costs £5 and changes regularly. Recently it was based around peach melba. Today it is a tiramisu sundae. Scoop down through the whorls of soft ice-cream, the layers of grated chocolate and the crunchy chocolate balls, and at the bottom you will find the requisite coffee-soaked sponge. This is food to cancel the rest of the day for and, on a midweek lunchtime, the room is cheerfully full of people who clearly cannot recall what they are supposed to be doing after 2.30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jp0ee_0cFXJMno00
‘At the bottom you will find the requisite coffee-soaked sponge’: tiramisu Sundae. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

To my left is a table of women who, for their lunch, have ordered a toastie each and a side of chips, with Bloody Mary salt. I admire their style and decide I should be more like them. Hark the call of the Wigmore toastie. I later learn that, from 19 October, they are running what they’re calling a Toastie Takeover. Three guest chefs – Andrew Wong of A Wong, Cyrus Todiwala of Café Spice Namaste and Anna Haugh of Myrtle Restaurant – will each design a toastie that will stay on the menu for four weeks. You can eat one and support a good cause, too, because £1 from every sale will go to support Calm, the pioneering anti-suicide charity. Just imagine: you can have the best toastie in London and do good. That’s a terrific day out by anybody’s standards.

News bites

The sausages are coming. Extrawurst, a Bratwurst takeaway chain with 30 outlets in Germany, is to open in the UK. They are planning ‘hundreds of sites’ across the country over the next three years, both kiosks and larger outlets with some seating. It will start with three of the larger units in Birmingham, Nottingham and a shopping centre in the West Midlands later this year, before expanding with the help of franchisees in 2022 (extrawurst.info).

Former MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt has opened a second restaurant in his home town of Worthing, to go alongside Pitch, which he opened there in 2019. Bayside Social, which Tutt has described as being inspired by the art deco buildings of South Beach, Miami, is a laid-back seafood café right on the promenade. The opening menu includes calamari with aioli, crab cakes with tomato salsa and Baja fish tacos. There’s also a breakfast and brunch menu (baysidesocial.co.uk).

A scheme to support the hospitality sector has been launched in Northern Ireland. Over 1 million people are now eligible to apply for a Spend Local card, which will be pre-loaded with £100, to be used in both hospitality and retail venues until the end of November.

Email Jay at jay.rayner@observer.co.uk or follow him on Twitter @jayrayner1

Jay Rayner’s Chewing The Fat: Tasting Notes from a Greedy Life, is out now. Buy it for £4.99 at guardianbookshop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Tutt
Person
Cyrus Todiwala
Person
Jay Rayner
Eater

Portillo’s, a Chicago Street Food Icon, Plots Major Expansion

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Chicago food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Portillo’s Hot Dogs, the Chicago area street food juggernaut that’s developed a cult of personality around Italian beef sandwiches and gooey, golden cheese sauce, is moving forward with major expansion plans. The chain on Monday filed to become a publicly traded company, confirming its intent to launch more than 600 restaurants in the U.S. over the next 25 years.
CHICAGO, IL
goodhousekeeping.com

How to make Danish pastries

Originating in Austria and taken over to Denmark in the 1800s by chefs, Danish pastries are a patisserie staple. If you want to take your baking to the next level, making a batch of Danish pastries from scratch is one of the ultimate ways to test your skills and impress your friends.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

9 Spots for Serious Soul Food in Portland and Beyond

Though “soul food” as a culinary descriptor originated in the 1960s, the cuisine and its gastronomical elements, traditions, and history stretch back for centuries, with roots in the African diaspora, the transatlantic slave trade, and early Black foodways. It’s a cuisine in the world not named after a certain nation; its name evokes a feeling, and often memories going back through generations of shared meals and cooking traditions. In Portland, dishes like fried chicken and mac and cheese have long been popular, but a growing number of Black-owned restaurants and food carts have started to flesh out the city’s soul food scene, serving saucy smothered turkey legs, candied yams, and cornmeal-fried catfish.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melted Cheese#Grilled Cheese#French Chefs#Crab Meat#Food Drink#Demi Glace#Portland Place#Thornbridge
The Independent

New York Times food critic writes scathing review of new vegan menu at one of the world’s best restaurants

Acclaimed New York Times food critic Pete Wells has written a scathing review of the newly unveiled vegan menu at three-Michelin-Star restaurant Eleven Madison Park.In May, Daniel Humm, the chef behind the Manhattan eatery, which was previously named the world’s best restaurant, announced that he would no longer be serving meat or seafood.At the time, Chef Humm said his decision to transform the $335 menu into a plant-based version stemmed from concerns over sustainability, with the chef explaining: “The current food system is simply not sustainable, in so many ways.”However, according to Wells, the new menu is full of shortcomings,...
RESTAURANTS
tripsavvy.com

The Best Restaurants in Paris

Few cities can claim greater stature than Paris in the food and dining arena. It may not be the place where the greatest culinary risks are taken these days, but a new generation of talented, creative chefs are starting to turn all that around. And the city's restaurants are remarkably diverse-- so no matter your moods and tastes, you'll be sure to find something delicious for lunch or dinner. Whether you're hoping to indulge in a tasting menu at a Michelin-starred table, tuck into a mouthwatering savory crepe, or find vegetarian-friendly dining options, we've got you covered. These are some of the best restaurants in Paris—for every type of eater.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northforker.com

The List: The best cheese made on the North Fork

A selection of local chevre and feta cheeses from Catapano Dairy Farm and Goodale Farms. Photography by David Benthal; Styling by Alice Falcone. Good cheese requires skill, culture and good milk — which on the North Fork comes from goats, sheep and a few cows. Here’s a selection to seek...
AGRICULTURE
Time Out Global

The best nights out in London this weekend

This week, London has some absolute cracking DJs coming to the clubs (I’d say as usual, but this week seems particularly special). And it just so happens that the majority of them are on Friday night. Sorry, Saturday: sometimes that’s just the way it goes. Here’s our round-up of the best nightlife in the capital this week.
WORLD
lehighvalleystyle.com

Order the Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board at Easton Wine Project

“As a winery, offering a charcuterie board was a given. However, we wanted to make our charcuterie board special, something to remember,” says Amanda Thatcher, general manager of Easton Wine Project. “We wanted it large enough to share, really pleasing to look at and super satisfying to eat with wine or beer.”
EASTON, PA
theculturetrip.com

The Best Restaurants in Sifnos, Greece

The Cycladic island of Sifnos is the birthplace of the most famous celebrity chef in all of Greece, Nikolaos Tselementes, whose fusion of ancient cookery with modern European techniques gave birth to the archetypal Greek menu you’ll see in tavernas across the nation today. The little island is full of places to experience Tselementes’ legacy, so you’re pretty much guaranteed a good meal on Sifnos.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

These Are The Best Cheeses For Cheeseburgers

When you picture a cheeseburger, you probably imagine the classic style we've all seen somewhere in our lives: beef patty, onion rings, tomato, lettuce, and, of course, a melty slice of American cheese. But American, while certainly delicious and a standard pick, is far from the only cheese option you've got when you're assembling your cheeseburger!
FOOD & DRINKS
reflector-online.com

Restaurant Review: these teas are "T-YUMMÌ"

Since opening on Sept. 9, T-YUMMÌ has been serving Mississippi State University students and Starkville residents Vietnamese cuisine and bubble teas out of its shop on Highway 12. While the restaurant offers food items such as phở, many people go for their extensive list of boba, or bubble teas. Boba...
STARKVILLE, MS
97.5 NOW FM

This Old Town Lansing Favorite is Opening a Second Restaurant

Lansing foodies, rejoice! An Old Town favorite will soon be opening a second restaurant location. Pablo's Old Town Mexican Restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page. Pablo's second location will soon open on Lansing's Eastside, at 2021 E Michigan Ave, in the same building group as Strange Matter Coffee...
LANSING, MI
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy