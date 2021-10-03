Rapper Boosie's entourage involved in vandalism during Atlanta concert, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a vandalism incident involving a well-known rapper at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. According to investigators, officers were called to the arena shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a possible act of vandalism. A man told police that Torrence Hatch Jr., whose stage name is Boosie, and some members of his entourage ran on stage during a performance at the concert that was taking place at the arena on Friday night.