Dodgers beat Brewers to stay alive in NL West race; Julio Urias gets 20th win

For the first time in his career, left-hander Julio Urias was a starter for the entire season with the Dodgers. All he did was go out and win 20 games, becoming the first big league pitcher to do reach that feat since Max Scherzer (then with the Nationals) in 2016. He also became the first Dodger to reach 20 since Clayton Kershaw in his MVP 2014 season.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO