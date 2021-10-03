CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers beat Brewers to stay alive in NL West race; Julio Urias gets 20th win

Derrick
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — The odds of the Los Angeles Dodgers staying alive Saturday in their maddening quest for a ninth consecutive National League West title weren’t pretty. The Dodgers first needed the San Diego Padres — a miserable, disappointing collection of talent this season — to topple the 106-win San Francisco Giants. Minutes before that game started, a report surfaced that the Padres planned on firing manager Jayce Tingler once the season ended Sunday. The Padres quickly called the news “premature.” The word “false” didn’t make the cut. Tingler was a lame duck for another 24 hours. It didn’t look good for the Dodgers.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: This Dodgers star won’t play in wild card game

The St. Louis Cardinals caught a break, with a Dodgers star ruled out for the wild card game. The St. Louis Cardinals will be significant underdogs in the wild card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions and winners of 106 games. But they won’t be at full strength — and it brings the gap between the two teams even closer.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayce Tingler
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw Believes Dodgers Will Benefit From NL West Race

With just over a week remaining in the regular season, the National League West race between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants remains as tight as ever. The Dodgers pulled to within one game of first place on Thursday with their comeback win against the Colorado Rockies and the Giants’ extra-inning loss to the San Diego Padres.
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Dodgers turn to Julio Urias in finale vs. Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers will make another push Sunday to help left-hander Julio Urias to the first 20-win season of his career. Urias (18-3, 3.10 ERA) will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Dodgers' final road game of the season. A victory against Arizona, combined with another one next weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, would give the Dodgers their first 20-game winner since Clayton Kershaw in 2014.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Race#The Los Angeles Dodgers#National League West#The San Diego Padres
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Not Concerned With Walker Buehler Or Julio Urias

Walker Buehler and Julio Urias have anchored the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff all season, but as the regular season comes to an end, both have some concerns surrounding them. Since the beginning of September, Buehler has made four starts and posted a 7.32 ERA along with a 4.59 FIP...
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
MLB

Thanks to Trea, LA stays alive in NL West

LOS ANGELES -- Through four innings on Friday night against the Brewers, it looked like the Dodgers’ chase for a ninth consecutive National League West was going to fall just short. The Dodgers were down four runs and had been forced to watch Clayton Kershaw walk off the mound with...
MLB
MLB

Urías' 20th win keeps LA in NL West hunt

LOS ANGELES -- An hour and a half before the Dodgers took the field on Saturday, the first wave of loud cheers was heard throughout Dodger Stadium. The early commotion had nothing to do with something that occurred in the stadium, but instead what was taking place nearly 400 miles north in San Francisco.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Dodgers ensure NL West pennant race will come down to final day

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Saturday, forcing the NL West pennant race to come down to the final day of the season. Earlier in the day, the San Francisco Giants lost 3-2 to the San Diego Padres in 10 innings. Heading into Game 162, the...
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Giants win 107th game and NL West, 106-win Dodgers 2nd

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants finally won the NL West without needing to wait for the rival Dodgers’ result on the season’s final day, pounding the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Sunday for a franchise-record 107th victory to top the 1904 New York team. Logan Webb (11-3) allowed four...
MLB
Dodger Insider

The Dodgers’ fight to the finish keeps NL West title hopes alive

The Dodgers already had one victory before Julio Urías threw the first pitch of the game on Saturday. The Padres beat the Giants up north, putting the Dodgers one game behind the Giants in the loss column. Then the Dodgers, behind Urías pinpoint pitching, went out and beat the Brewers 8–3.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy