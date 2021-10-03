'Texas True Crime Miscellany' looks at obscure Texas crimes

Clay Coppedge said he sort of stumbled into writing “Texas True Crime Miscellany,” his new book that was published July 26. “I was going through a bunch of old newspaper clips. I was freelancing, had lost my newspaper job,” Coppedge said. “So I started going through some of my old clips and I ran across a few that I’d written for a newspaper, y’know 750, 800 words, about 20 inches or so, but I knew there was so much more to them, and so when I stumbled across those, I said you know, I oughta take a deep dive into a couple of these and see what I come up with, and after I’d done a few of those, I realized I probably had the start for a collection, so I started looking for some others, some ones I haven’t heard of, or hadn’t worked on, and pretty soon I had enough for a book.”