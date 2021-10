Our last Massively on the Go column of September has a very good treat for you pokemon fans: Pokemon GO‘s October events begin tomorrow with a 10-day movie-crossover event. From October 1st to the 10th, there’ll be new spawns, Pikachu in an explorer costume, and a special quest to receive Zaruda, Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Dark/Grass type mythical ‘mon. In the wild, Larvitar and (to an extent) Drillbur are the only really useful pokemon to look out for, but some players may want to grab a good Pinsir for whenever its Mega form is released. Raids will bring (shiny) Rufflet for collectors and Chansey for gym defenders. Audino will also be one of the research rewards from pokestops. Rocket hunters may also enjoy Jessie and James’ return in the Meowth balloon, though what pokemon they will be bringing are still unknown.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO