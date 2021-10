FIFA 22 sees a new feature in VOLTA: Signature Abilities. Signature Abilities are unique and special boosts that can be equipped to VOLTA builds,. There are three to choose from in FIFA 22, and upon starting up in VOLTA for the first time, the game will prompt you to choose one of the three. You can still change your Signature Ability after you get going in FIFA 22, though, so if you want to change up that build. You are free to do so. Here’s how you can do just that.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO