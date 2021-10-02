Final Fantasy XIV: How to Get the Alte Roite Mount

Raids have always been a monumental part of the Final Fantasy XIV experience, allowing players to develop strategies to scythe through the area with ease while making memories with their chosen partners for the raid. Reaping the rewards of a raid completion is a feeling incomparable to many others that can be experienced in the game. Notably, the high-level raids even see rewards such as mounts for players and this is the case with the Alte Roite mount; a dragon which can be summoned by the player after completing a brutally challenging raid. Luckily, the reward is worth every second of it. This guide will take you through the steps you need to complete in order to obtain the Final Fantasy XIV Alte Roite mount.