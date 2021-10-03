Sperry: February is best time to prune pink hibiscus
Dear Neil: I have a lovely pink hibiscus that has, after five years, become unruly. When can it be trimmed and reshaped?. Answer: Obviously, it hasn’t been exposed to any hard freezes, perhaps because you have it in a large pot that you can bring into protection when it’s really cold. In any event, the best time to prune it would be in February, before it begins its spring growth. Try not to remove more than one-third of its top growth. Extreme pruning produces strong vegetative regrowth at the expense of flowers.www.news-journal.com
Comments / 0