Chicago, IL

Man fatally shot in Burnside

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
A man was fatally shot in Burnside Saturday night on the Far South Side. Police found the 44-year-old laying outside with a gunshot wound to his chest about 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East 92nd Place, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said....

