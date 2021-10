With every new year comes a new FIFA. Sometimes, there’re big changes that revolutionise the experience. Other times, you’re given a similar game to the previous year under the guise of a new number. Last year, FIFA 21 felt like a carbon copy of the year before. It was released prior to the next-gen console launch, not quite sure what it was trying to be. A whole year has passed since then, and the team at EA has had time to work out how new technology can improve their iconic football franchise for the better. FIFA 22 is a monumental improvement. Certain modes feel very similar, but the gameplay has been changed dramatically. This makes this year’s iteration feel exactly like a game of football.

