Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “Justified” and “Camera Roll” on ‘SNL’ Season 47 Premiere

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Saturday Night Live is back. The NBC sketch show kicked off its 47th season this week with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, who...

