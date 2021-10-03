True Maroon Triumph

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M declared Saturday night's match-up with Mississippi State as a maroon out. The Aggies went as far as taking maroon out of the Mississippi State logo on the Kyle Field video board during pre-game. While the Texas A&M brand proudly beamed maroon, the Bulldogs "M-State" insignia was black and white. Mississippi State wore their white road uniforms, but ultimately won the battle of maroons 26-22. "It feels amazing," wide receiver Austin Williams said of the Bulldog win. "It's a great environment. We had lost two in a row, but everyone on our team kept their heads up. It's such a better feeling going into the bye week with a win. Everyone is more motivated and confident."