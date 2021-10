The mild fall weather this year is, to this old meteorologist, a reminder of fall seasons from a childhood lived in the South. In central Alabama, the heat and humidity of summer linger well into September. Usually by the Autumn Equinox, the weather begins to moderate into the loveliest of fall seasons. October and November are the driest months of the year in Alabama. Fall weather is often clear and warm and pleasant.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO