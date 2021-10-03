Southcoast Residents Rally in Support of Reproductive Rights

Can you imagine the revenue that might have been generated if Massachusetts had a sports book when Tom Brady was in town the other night? I'd be willing to bet that it would have been substantial. Yet even though sports betting is now legal in all of the states that border Massachusetts (except Vermont), the president of the Massachusetts Senate, Democrat Karen Spilka, is about to deal a fatal blow to legislation that would legalize it here.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO