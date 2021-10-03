Clutter conflict: What if my partner won’t declutter?

After two years of all living in the same house and trying our best to create a ‘blended family’ with our respective offspring, my partner and I have finally accepted that it’s like trying to mix oil and wate and creating stress for everyone. Luckily, she has a house of her own not too far away that she and her son are going to move back to, and for now we are going to try “living together apart”.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO