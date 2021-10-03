CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Clutter conflict: What if my partner won’t declutter?

Johnson City Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClutter is a pervasive problem with a long list of consequences. It makes our home less pleasant, peaceful and efficient. It costs us time and money, causing us to have less of those resources to spend on doing the things we love. Clutter has been linked to excess weight and depression, difficulty with focus, decreased academic performance in children, and increased risk of falls and of fire. As if all of these consequences aren’t enough, clutter is a common cause of conflict between those living together.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clutter#Morality#Depression
b975.com

Habits to Improve Your Life

We can always use some self improvement, right? Here are a few things to consider from author, Amy Khalaf. Self-made millionaires do not rely on one singular source of income, diversifying sources of income allows you to weather the economic downturns that inevitably occur. 2. Avoiding wastes of time. Be...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

My Partner and I Tried Hard To Blend Our Families

After two years of all living in the same house and trying our best to create a ‘blended family’ with our respective offspring, my partner and I have finally accepted that it’s like trying to mix oil and wate and creating stress for everyone. Luckily, she has a house of her own not too far away that she and her son are going to move back to, and for now we are going to try “living together apart”.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

Habits Of Productive People

The one thing that seems to move me forward the most is productivity. The ability to get things done, to whittle down a task into it’s simplest form, or just have an agenda for the day so I know what I should be doing at all times. As one of my friends likes to say “If you’re not moving forwards then you’re moving backwards.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Travel Bugs World

This is the worst bad habit. Here's how to break it

We all know the many bad habits such as smoking, drinking, or junk food that are physical addictions. This article is not about these dangerous habits. It is about the bad habits you have formed over time and are harder to identify and take ownership of. This worst bad habit is bad for you and your emotional and mental health.
News Channel Nebraska

Sleep Better at Night Using These 5 Tips

Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/sleep-better-at-night/. Have you ever had a night where you are exhausted but end up staying wide awake in bed, waiting for your alarm clock until it goes off? Difficulties falling or staying asleep isn’t an uncommon issue — far from it. According to Consumer Reports, a whopping 27 percent of American adults claim to have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, most nights. Furthermore, 68 percent of respondents said that they face difficulties with sleep at least once a week. These are concerning numbers and shouldn’t be overlooked, due to how common or ‘normal’ the issue is.
HEALTH
joyfulsurroundingsllc.com

How to decide what to declutter

Loyalty’s a fine thing, but taken to extremes it can create problems. If you feel the sort of allegiance to your stuff that usually comes with a marriage license, it can be hard to even think about letting something go. But just because you’ve had something for a while, it...
HOME & GARDEN
healththoroughfare.com

When Does Consuming Too Much Alcohol Become a Problem?

Alcohol is a legal drug that has been used for centuries around the world as a social lubricant and stress reliever. It is used in a variety of social settings, from parties to the workplace. Some people drink responsibly and in moderation, while others may drink heavily or excessively at...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

Who Are You Really?

IF YOU ARE DEALING WITH CAREER BURNOUT, YOU ARE MOST LIKELY NOT DOING YOUR DREAM JOB. Even if you are good at your job, you may not be getting the fulfillment and personal satisfaction you would like to enjoy. Many of us find ourselves at some point in our careers...
JOBS
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy