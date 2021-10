We all knew it was going to come down to this, huh? With the Braves having a soft schedule and the Phillies having an even softer schedule, it was almost as if it was pre-ordained by the baseball gods themselves that this late-September series between these two divisional foes was always going to be the series that more-than-likely decided who was going to the Postseason and who was going to the couch to watch the NFL until pitchers and catchers report in 2022.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO