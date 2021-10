The group behind re-drawing all of Michigan’s congressional and state house and senate maps voted Friday morning to limit public comment. The Michigan Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission held another public hearing in Troy on Friday. But at the beginning of that meeting, commissioner Steve Lett of Interlochen made the motion to cut public comment in half – limiting speakers to just one minute instead of the two minutes that had been allowed for each speaker in the past.

INTERLOCHEN, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO