Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s Season 6 update goes live later tonight and is bringing with it some big changes to weapon balance. Starting things off is the popular EM2 assault rifle, which has received a maximum damage decrease, increased recoil on its first bullet, and an increase in the recoil control penalty when using the Task Force Barrel attachment. Another weapon that has been hit hard is the recently introduced Marshal pistol with a big reduction in maximum damage range, an increased range penalty when using the Dragon’s Breath attachment, and a bonus damage reduction for Dragon’s Breath at longer ranges.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO