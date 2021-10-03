CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Manchin Wins the Profile in Courage Award By Bob Weir

Cover picture for the articleFLOWER MOUND, TX — October 3, 2021 — President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and their ruthless gang of leftwing acolytes have refused to compromise one iota on their $3.5 Ttrillion, so-called “Infrastructure” bill. Evidently, they feel as if the 2020 election was a mandate, notwithstanding the fact that it resulted in a 50-50 tie in the Senate and only a very small majority in the House. Sadly, they have abandoned the Constitutional principle that supports the separation of powers. It should be obvious to them that half the country is opposed to their big government proposals. Yet, they behave like tyrants who will use force to get what they want, repudiating any input from the other side of the aisle.

Kyrsten Sinema
Joe Manchin
Bob Weir
Washington Post

A golden opportunity for a Republican senator

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
NBC4 Columbus

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted and uncharted […]
The Independent

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days. Jayapal told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that she had told Biden that his suggestion for compromise was “too low, and I said that I would really like to be closer to three.” The original amount for the package of Democratic initiatives, including expanded child care, health care,...
WVNews

Senators Capito and Manchin announce funding for HIV care, support services, and medication

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,739,494 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program to support several recipients in West Virginia. This funding will be used to improve the quality, availability, and organization of HIV health care and support services in West Virginia.
