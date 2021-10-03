Senator Manchin Wins the Profile in Courage Award By Bob Weir

FLOWER MOUND, TX — October 3, 2021 — President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and their ruthless gang of leftwing acolytes have refused to compromise one iota on their $3.5 Ttrillion, so-called “Infrastructure” bill. Evidently, they feel as if the 2020 election was a mandate, notwithstanding the fact that it resulted in a 50-50 tie in the Senate and only a very small majority in the House. Sadly, they have abandoned the Constitutional principle that supports the separation of powers. It should be obvious to them that half the country is opposed to their big government proposals. Yet, they behave like tyrants who will use force to get what they want, repudiating any input from the other side of the aisle.