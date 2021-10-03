Education Grant Applications Due
The City of Bowie Education Committee awards grants that support education for Bowie children. This year $15,000 is available to be awarded to successful applicants through a competitive selection process. Grants in amounts ranging from $100-$1,000 are awarded to teachers, parent groups, and other interested individuals from eligible community schools who have new and creative ideas for projects and programs that will enrich the students’ learning experiences.www.cityofbowie.org
