Forbes Magazine names Sanford Health as 'Best Employer' in North Dakota and South Dakota
Sanford Health was recognized by Forbes as the "Best Employer" in both North Dakota and South Dakota. Forbes determined its rankings by partnering with market research company Statista to anonymously survey 80,000 Americans working at businesses with more than 500 employees. The participants rated their employers on criteria that included safety of work environment, compensation competitiveness, advancement opportunities and more.www.grandforksherald.com
