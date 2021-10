Having conversations about mental health is more important than ever. The pandemic has certainly taken a heavy toll on many, but its impact has also resulted in the emergence of mental health narratives previously regarded as taboo or unnecessary. The topic of mental health has risen through the ranks and is here to stay. However, taking the first step is never easy. How does one begin talking about mental health? Here are some tips that may come in handy.

