The first week for New World has been an astounding rollercoaster for the development teams and the hundreds of thousands of players attempting to log into the game. The New World development team was quick to jump on the server queue problems by adding twice as many servers and increasing the number of players that could be on a server at one time, but they’ve only just started on these solutions. The next big one is releasing the server transfer feature and releasing it to all players for free.

