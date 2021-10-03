Church marks 100th year

At its 1925 international convention, Helen Keller charged Lions Clubs International to be “Knights of the Blind” in the crusade against darkness. Since then, the Lions have fulfilled this mission. On Oct. 16, the North Haven Lions Club will be at Sam’s Place Restaurant, 344 Washington Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to conduct its inaugural White Cane Safety Day initiative to increase awareness of the white cane traffic safety laws. According to the World Blind Union, which is a global organization representing the 285 million blind or partially sighted people worldwide, “White Cane Day (Oct. 15) is observed worldwide to recognize the movement of blind people from dependency to full participation in society.” Throughout the world, the long white cane is used by people who are blind or visually impaired as a tool for safe and reliable navigation. The white cane is a symbol of the user’s skills and talents, mobility, and independence. It also allows the sighted person to recognize that the user is visually impaired.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO