Middletown, CT

Church marks 100th year

Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 7 days ago
Saint Sebastian's Church in Middletown celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 19 with a High Mass in honor of its patron saint. The celebrants were Fr. James Thaikoottathil and Fr. Raymond Introvigne, a former assistant pastor at the church. At the conclusion of the Mass a scaled-down version of...

Record-Journal

Club presents Coyotes in Connecticut

At its next meeting, Thursday, Oct. 14, the North Haven Garden Club will host certified Master Wildlife Conservationist Paul Colburn, who will discuss eastern coyotes. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at North Haven Congregational Church. Masks must be worn. Colburn’s presentation will focus on the history of coyotes in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Record-Journal

Public invited to Lions’ White Cane Safety Day

At its 1925 international convention, Helen Keller charged Lions Clubs International to be “Knights of the Blind” in the crusade against darkness. Since then, the Lions have fulfilled this mission. On Oct. 16, the North Haven Lions Club will be at Sam’s Place Restaurant, 344 Washington Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to conduct its inaugural White Cane Safety Day initiative to increase awareness of the white cane traffic safety laws. According to the World Blind Union, which is a global organization representing the 285 million blind or partially sighted people worldwide, “White Cane Day (Oct. 15) is observed worldwide to recognize the movement of blind people from dependency to full participation in society.” Throughout the world, the long white cane is used by people who are blind or visually impaired as a tool for safe and reliable navigation. The white cane is a symbol of the user’s skills and talents, mobility, and independence. It also allows the sighted person to recognize that the user is visually impaired.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Record-Journal

Letters to the Editor

One of the reasons I love living in North Haven is that there are so many great folks invested and involved in the community. I became aware of Carl Kordek’s candidacy for selectman back in March and have found him responsive, respectful and forward-thinking. It has been really nice to geek out with someone about the possibility of a WiFi mesh on the green, or the possibility of bringing in a farmers market.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Record-Journal

Wondering what’s for dinner? Cheshire’s La Cucina can help.

CHESHIRE — Hoping to help families in the area with busy schedules, a new prepared meals and catering business has recently opened. “I’m a mom myself to three kids,” said Joy Bozzi, owner of La Cucina Prepared Meals & Catering. “Having that constant juggle of what to feed the kids, it was kind of a no-brainer to do this.”
CHESHIRE, CT
Record-Journal

Commentary: Willard race was a true community effort

Thank you to everyone who made the Willard 5K and Fun Run such a success. We had a beautiful day and over 200 runners participate in this fun community event to benefit the Willard Parent Teacher Organization. Throughout our planning over the last four months, I have had the opportunity...
BERLIN, CT
Record-Journal

Commentary: 50 years of service

My father David Laurie has been in the Plainville Fire Department my entire life. He was everything from a black coat (regular fireman) to an officer, right up to his dream of being chief. He finally retired from the fire department, but continues to dedicate his life to his dreams...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Record-Journal

Cheshire police will use to donation to purchase drone

CHESHIRE — The John G. Martin Foundation has over the years assisted the town with funding a variety of programs and projects. Now, the foundation is helping the Cheshire Police Department. At a Town Council meeting last month, it was announced that police will look to purchase a drone with...
CHESHIRE, CT
Record-Journal

Wallingford dance academy celebrates 65 years

WALLINGFORD — When Natalie Cruz was one-year-old, her mother was a dance student at the Academy of Dance and Music, a school Cruz was enrolled in soon after. In September, the school celebrated its 65th anniversary, continuing its tradition of seeing multiple generations of the same family attend the school.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Meriden-Wallingford United Way targets workforce development in annual campaign

The United Way of Meriden and Wallingford is introducing a new direction focused on helping individuals and families navigate the workforce. “The silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic was that it gave the board and staff of UWMW an opportunity to pause and carefully analyze our strategies and goals,” according to a statement the non-profit agency issued this week.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Helping remote students in Meriden feel they’re in the classroom

MERIDEN — Late Wednesday morning, students in Carlin Daniels’ second-grade class were engaged in a lesson on mathematical thinking. Daniels had briefly shown her students an image that consisted of large teal dots. There were 15 dots total, separated into three groups of five. Daniels had tasked her students to come up with a strategy to quickly count them. She asked the students, those in the classroom and the small number logged into that day’s lesson from home, to share their counting strategies.
MERIDEN, CT
Record-Journal

Wallingford couple goes all out for Halloween

WALLINGFORD — A dark angel, many skeletons and a three-headed hound are just a few figures that are a part of a couple’s large outdoor Halloween display. The Rashbas moved into their Clifton Street home 15 years ago and have been expanding their Halloween decorations for the past five years.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Community Foundation presents Champion Awards

The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain has announced the recipients of five Champion Awards. The CFGNB established their Champion Awards in order to celebrate and recognize individuals, businesses, organizations, civic groups and others who have supported the activities of the foundation. The foundation named Acme Monaco and Rebecca Karabin-Ahern,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

