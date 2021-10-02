Neonatal Nurse Fired After Posting Photos Of Baby With Birth Defect On Social Media
A Florida nurse has been fired after hospital officials accused her of posting photos of a baby born with a birth defect on social media. Sierra Samuels, who worked as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, shared photographs of a newborn with gastroschisis–a birth defect of the abdominal wall that causes the baby’s intestines to protrude from the body– on her personal social media accounts, NBC News reports.myv949.com
