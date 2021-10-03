Big Ten football power rankings after Week 5: Ohio State back among the best of the league?

Each week, we take a look back and try to determine what team in the Big Ten is playing the best on the football field. For the longest time, that team has often been Ohio State. However, early this season, we’ve seen some struggles from the team wearing scarlet and gray, with others like Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan rising up to challenge the bully on the block.

So yeah, for the first time in a few seasons, Ohio State’s perch among our power rankings has slipped. It’s the first real sign of adversity in the league we’ve seen since Ryan Day put the whistle around his neck after the 2019 Rose Bowl.

But now that the Buckeyes have had two very impressive weeks, has that changed our power rankings at all? In short, yes, but is it enough to move OSU to the top?

Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-2)

The reason for the ranking

It’s not like Pat Fitzgerald forgot how to coach, it’s just that Northwestern doesn’t have the horses this year. We knew things weren’t looking too good, but getting the doors blown off by Nebraska is a pretty good punch to the gut.

Previous Rank Change

13 -1

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 1-2)

The reason for the ranking

So far this season, the Illini have indeed made their fans I-L-L but we have no choice but to move Bret Bielema’s crew up a spot because of how bad Northwestern looked on Saturday. Still, beating the football team in Charlotte that’s not in the NFL by only ten points is nothing to say that this team is an improving one.

Previous Rank Change

14

Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2)

The reason for the ranking

It is now clear that Indiana is not the team we thought it was at the beginning of the season. OK, that was probably pretty clear a couple of weeks ago, but this team looks to be regressing rather than the more optimistic alternative. After taking some pride in the football team last season, fans in Bloomington are now looking ahead to basketball season. And with the state of that program these days, that’s no silver lining either.

Previous Rank Change

11 -1

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2)

The reason for the ranking

The Week “0” loss to Illinois seems like a distant memory with the improvement we’re seeing from the ‘Huskers. I mean, who saw this whitewash against Northwestern coming? Still, we’ve got to see wins continue to pile up before buying what the “Children of the Corn” are selling.

Previous Rank Change

12

Up Next: vs. Michigan

Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-2)

The reason for the ranking

A case could probably be made for dropping the Badgers even further. The defense is still formidable, but man oh man is the offense a hot mess and making people really angry in “Mad-town.” Dropping three of the first four games isn’t doing anything to quiet the criticism.

Previous Rank Change

9 -1

Up Next: at Illinois

Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1)

The reason for the ranking

Now that Purdue has started to hit some more sincere competition, we’re starting to see some offensive struggles. They were front and center for the second straight week, this time against Minnesota. It doesn’t get any easier from here.

Previous Rank Change

8 -1

Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 1-1)

The reason for the ranking

Minnesota has been widely inconsistent, but it got a quality win on the road vs. Purdue this weekend in some significant rain. But hey, that’s how rowers like it. We’ve seen enough to think that this team will row the boat straight to a bowl but not really anywhere near Lucas Oil Stadium.

Previous Rank Change

10

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2)

The reason for the ranking

Things were looking great in Piscataway until the last couple of weeks. The Scarlet Knights actually looked pretty good against Michigan, but against Ohio State, it was clear the program was still light-years away in the talent department. Still, there’s no shame in losing to an OSU team that seems to be getting things right.

Previous Rank Change

7 –

Up Next: vs. Michigan State

Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1)

The reason for the ranking

Welp. That was ugly. We struggled with where to move Maryland, but the reality is that it still only has one loss on the season. Yeah, Iowa administered a super-wedgie to the Terps on Friday night, but the Hawkeyes have looked awfully impressive so far this year.

Previous Rank Change

6 –

Up Next: at Ohio State

Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 2-0)

The reason for the ranking

Listen, I know the Spartans are undefeated at 5-0, but we are still waiting for a statement win. It’s a good start to the season, but I’m not sold that this team is on par with some of the tops in the league just yet. We’ll know more when Sparty meets up with Michigan on October 30.

Previous Rank Change

13 -1

Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0)

The reason for the ranking

Give credit to Michigan for winning everything put in front of it so far in 2021. The team looks like a physical and interested bunch so far this year and that’s a drastic improvement over the last season. The way things are unfolding this year though, all of the Wolverines’ wins are looking a bit inflated. We’ll see what happens down the line.

Previous Rank Change

3 -1

Up Next: at Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0)

The reason for the ranking

Ohio State still has the most talent of any team on the roster and might just be finding some things out. The way the Buckeyes played against Rutgers, they might still be the best team in the league. The ceiling is definitely higher than any team in the Big Ten, and if the trend continues, OSU might be on top again in 2021.

Previous Rank Change

4

Up Next: vs. Maryland

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0)

The reason for the ranking

We can officially chalk up last year to the uncertainty of a pandemic. Penn State has looked awfully impressive this year and it all starts with the improved play of quarterback Sean Clifford. The defense has also played well, shutting out Indiana this past weekend en route to a 24-0 win. A big one at Iowa is up next. Get the popcorn.

Previous Rank Change

1 -1

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0)

The reason for the ranking

It’s a little concerning that Iowa keeps feeding off of turnovers, but if that’s something the defense continues to make happen, is it really by accident? The offense is more than adequate and nobody coaches more from what he has than Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes have been playing the best. An Iowa vs. Ohio State matchup in Indy would be a lot of fun. But first, we’ll see what happens vs. Penn State this coming weekend.

Previous Rank Change

2

Up Next: vs. Penn State

