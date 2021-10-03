CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 5: Ohio State back among the best of the league?

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNYpX_0cFXEJ3000

Each week, we take a look back and try to determine what team in the Big Ten is playing the best on the football field. For the longest time, that team has often been Ohio State. However, early this season, we’ve seen some struggles from the team wearing scarlet and gray, with others like Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan rising up to challenge the bully on the block.

So yeah, for the first time in a few seasons, Ohio State’s perch among our power rankings has slipped. It’s the first real sign of adversity in the league we’ve seen since Ryan Day put the whistle around his neck after the 2019 Rose Bowl.

But now that the Buckeyes have had two very impressive weeks, has that changed our power rankings at all? In short, yes, but is it enough to move OSU to the top?

Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7kVH_0cFXEJ3000
Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sideline during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

It’s not like Pat Fitzgerald forgot how to coach, it’s just that Northwestern doesn’t have the horses this year. We knew things weren’t looking too good, but getting the doors blown off by Nebraska is a pretty good punch to the gut.

Previous Rank Change

13 -1

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3gn0_0cFXEJ3000
Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

So far this season, the Illini have indeed made their fans I-L-L but we have no choice but to move Bret Bielema’s crew up a spot because of how bad Northwestern looked on Saturday. Still, beating the football team in Charlotte that’s not in the NFL by only ten points is nothing to say that this team is an improving one.

Previous Rank Change

14

Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7yVm_0cFXEJ3000
Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

It is now clear that Indiana is not the team we thought it was at the beginning of the season. OK, that was probably pretty clear a couple of weeks ago, but this team looks to be regressing rather than the more optimistic alternative. After taking some pride in the football team last season, fans in Bloomington are now looking ahead to basketball season. And with the state of that program these days, that’s no silver lining either.

Previous Rank Change

11 -1

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35As1s_0cFXEJ3000
(Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The reason for the ranking

The Week “0” loss to Illinois seems like a distant memory with the improvement we’re seeing from the ‘Huskers. I mean, who saw this whitewash against Northwestern coming? Still, we’ve got to see wins continue to pile up before buying what the “Children of the Corn” are selling.

Previous Rank Change

12

Up Next: vs. Michigan

Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psuej_0cFXEJ3000
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks from the field after being injured during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

A case could probably be made for dropping the Badgers even further. The defense is still formidable, but man oh man is the offense a hot mess and making people really angry in “Mad-town.” Dropping three of the first four games isn’t doing anything to quiet the criticism.

Previous Rank Change

9 -1

Up Next: at Illinois

Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7VDS_0cFXEJ3000
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Now that Purdue has started to hit some more sincere competition, we’re starting to see some offensive struggles. They were front and center for the second straight week, this time against Minnesota. It doesn’t get any easier from here.

Previous Rank Change

8 -1

Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOWDS_0cFXEJ3000
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Minnesota has been widely inconsistent, but it got a quality win on the road vs. Purdue this weekend in some significant rain. But hey, that’s how rowers like it. We’ve seen enough to think that this team will row the boat straight to a bowl but not really anywhere near Lucas Oil Stadium.

Previous Rank Change

10

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48T8mO_0cFXEJ3000
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Things were looking great in Piscataway until the last couple of weeks. The Scarlet Knights actually looked pretty good against Michigan, but against Ohio State, it was clear the program was still light-years away in the talent department. Still, there’s no shame in losing to an OSU team that seems to be getting things right.

Previous Rank Change

7 –

Up Next: vs. Michigan State

Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283c94_0cFXEJ3000
Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus jr. (7) catches a pass while defended by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Joriell Washington (10) in the second half. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Welp. That was ugly. We struggled with where to move Maryland, but the reality is that it still only has one loss on the season. Yeah, Iowa administered a super-wedgie to the Terps on Friday night, but the Hawkeyes have looked awfully impressive so far this year.

Previous Rank Change

6 –

Up Next: at Ohio State

Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Q5gM_0cFXEJ3000
Michigan State’s new head football coach Mel Tucker is greeted by Sparty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Listen, I know the Spartans are undefeated at 5-0, but we are still waiting for a statement win. It’s a good start to the season, but I’m not sold that this team is on par with some of the tops in the league just yet. We’ll know more when Sparty meets up with Michigan on October 30.

Previous Rank Change

13 -1

Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47or0N_0cFXEJ3000
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Give credit to Michigan for winning everything put in front of it so far in 2021. The team looks like a physical and interested bunch so far this year and that’s a drastic improvement over the last season. The way things are unfolding this year though, all of the Wolverines’ wins are looking a bit inflated. We’ll see what happens down the line.

Previous Rank Change

3 -1

Up Next: at Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAr9D_0cFXEJ3000
Oct 2, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) celebrates his touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Ohio State still has the most talent of any team on the roster and might just be finding some things out. The way the Buckeyes played against Rutgers, they might still be the best team in the league. The ceiling is definitely higher than any team in the Big Ten, and if the trend continues, OSU might be on top again in 2021.

Previous Rank Change

4

Up Next: vs. Maryland

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bShiQ_0cFXEJ3000
Oct 2, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Indiana 24-0. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

We can officially chalk up last year to the uncertainty of a pandemic. Penn State has looked awfully impressive this year and it all starts with the improved play of quarterback Sean Clifford. The defense has also played well, shutting out Indiana this past weekend en route to a 24-0 win. A big one at Iowa is up next. Get the popcorn.

Previous Rank Change

1 -1

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fn6He_0cFXEJ3000
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, embraces teammate Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) during an NCAA non-conference football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

It’s a little concerning that Iowa keeps feeding off of turnovers, but if that’s something the defense continues to make happen, is it really by accident? The offense is more than adequate and nobody coaches more from what he has than Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes have been playing the best. An Iowa vs. Ohio State matchup in Indy would be a lot of fun. But first, we’ll see what happens vs. Penn State this coming weekend.

Previous Rank Change

2

Up Next: vs. Penn State

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

