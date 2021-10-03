CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Burnes puts finishing touches on Cy bid

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Perhaps in a different situation, a different season, Corbin Burnes surrenders Justin Turner’s three-run home run in the first inning on Saturday at Dodger Stadium and remains in the game long enough to cement his case for the National League Cy Young Award. But in this situation,...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms LA’s Starting Pitcher for Sunday

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: This Dodgers star won’t play in wild card game

The St. Louis Cardinals caught a break, with a Dodgers star ruled out for the wild card game. The St. Louis Cardinals will be significant underdogs in the wild card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions and winners of 106 games. But they won’t be at full strength — and it brings the gap between the two teams even closer.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Justin Turner
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Makes His Pick for NL Cy Young Winner

The National League Cy-Young Award conversation will run through Los Angeles in 2021. Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, and Max Scherzer are all more than deserving, and they all have a great chance to be this year’s winner. Having a trio of starters with worthy resumes has made it a fun race to watch as the season comes to a close.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Mets#Cy#Braves#Giants#Burnes Era#Buehler Nor Scherzer
Purple Row

Was the NL Cy Young decided in Colorado?

The Rockies are currently 1-6 in an ongoing nine-game homestand. There hasn’t been much to celebrate in the past seven games aside from Larry Walker’s jersey retirement, although a series of visiting starters have been fighting for Cy Young supremacy before our eyes. Three of the six leaders in the...
MLB
Times-Herald

Putting the finishing touches on his stellar season, Cardinals ace Wainwright can play closer, clinch wild-card berth

A series of vital importance to the Cardinals this past week in Milwaukee only acted as a speed bump to the inevitable for the host Brewers. Milwaukee's lead in the National League Central was so large, so out of reach that even the longest winning streak in franchise history and longest in the National League in 70 years could not run it down. The Cardinals swept the four-game series at American Family Field to propel them toward the current 16-game winning streak.
MLB
wmleader.com

The Post’s 2021 fantasy baseball awards: MVP, Cy Young, ROY

There are no more ice-cold superstars to bench for a red-hot previously unknown career minor leaguer. There are no red-hot veterans to pick up and or prospects to scout. By day’s end, not only will a champion be crowned, but your league will have the name of a loser who needs to be punished. (Here’s an idea: Have him or her open a pink lemonade stand — with child-sized table and chair, of course — outside of their home. Any and all proceeds can go to charity. Or, you can do it in January when no one wants lemonade, but you want pictures to hang at the 2022 draft.) Before we call it a season, though, it’s time to award the players who helped you achieve fantasy glory, as well as those who made waiting in line for hours for a COVID nasal swab seem pleasant.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Cy Burnes: Corbin’s Case for the National League Cy Young

Corbin Burnes has been building a case for the NL Cy Young award all season and could be the first Brewer to raise the elite pitching award since consecutive winners Rollie Fingers (1981) and Pete Vuckovich (1982). He’ll look to make one last good impression on the voters with his Saturday start against the Dodgers.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts Says This Pitcher Should Be The NL Cy Young

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches. This is not the first time nor the last time that expression has been applied to their team. Between Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, and Max Scherzer, the Dodgers have three legitimate Cy Young candidates on their team. Their manager Dave Roberts knows this, and acknowledged it when he was asked his opinion on who the Nation League Cy Young Award should be given to. His opinion is that it is Max Scherzer.
MLB
True Blue LA

Cy Young implications on Saturday night

By the time the Dodgers begin their game tonight, they’ll have an answer in regards to the NL West division chase. First pitch in Los Angeles is at 6:10 p.m. tonight, an hour earlier than normal. They won’t need to be keeping their eyes on the scoreboard, as the Giants play at 1:10 p.m. this afternoon. In all likelihood, the Dodgers will know if they’re still alive in the division hunt by first pitch.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Corbin Burnes’ Masterful Season Deserves a Cy Young Finish

Saturday afternoon, Corbin Burnes made several uncharacteristic missteps. He walked Max Muncy on five pitches, only the 34th walk he’d issued all year. The next batter, Justin Turner, deposited a 3-1 cutter into the left field stands for a three-run home run, only the seventh Burnes had allowed all season.
MLB
MLB

Cy Burnes? Crew on brink of division title

MILWAUKEE -- Corbin Burnes burnished his National League Cy Young Award credentials while pitching the Brewers to the cusp of a division crown. Burnes’ latest masterpiece was a seven-inning, one-run, nine-strikeout performance in Saturday night’s 2-1 win over the Mets at American Family Field. Hall of Famers Robin Yount and Paul Molitor watched a team they still refer to as “we” and “us” lower its magic number to clinch the NL Central all the way to one.
MLB
MLB

7 things that make the SF-LA NLDS special

Rivalries are one of the many wonderful things about baseball; the energy and excitement behind the game’s most historic rivalries are unmatched. Those threads and memories can make an April 3 game between foes feel like it’s happening under the bright national-focused lights of October. What about when those head-to-head...
MLB
MLB

With 2 aces behind Buehler, LA feeling good

SAN FRANCISCO -- The best path to winning a short series? Win Game 1. The next best path? Follow your Game 1 loss by starting a Cy Young candidate in Game 2, then another Cy Young candidate in Game 3. Then, later in the series, go right back to your third Cy Young candidate, who looked solid in that Game 1 but didn't get any run support.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy