Burnes puts finishing touches on Cy bid

There are no more ice-cold superstars to bench for a red-hot previously unknown career minor leaguer. There are no red-hot veterans to pick up and or prospects to scout. By day’s end, not only will a champion be crowned, but your league will have the name of a loser who needs to be punished. (Here’s an idea: Have him or her open a pink lemonade stand — with child-sized table and chair, of course — outside of their home. Any and all proceeds can go to charity. Or, you can do it in January when no one wants lemonade, but you want pictures to hang at the 2022 draft.) Before we call it a season, though, it’s time to award the players who helped you achieve fantasy glory, as well as those who made waiting in line for hours for a COVID nasal swab seem pleasant.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO