Lottery

How I made $290 million while raising two children

By Louise Burke
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not often you come across people in life who are off-the-scale extraordinary. Self-made millionaire Indra Nooyi is one of them. The Indian businesswoman, who was CEO of PepsiCo for 12 years, has consistently ranked at the top of the world’s most-powerful lists over the last 10 years, having led and transformed huge global companies and helped pave the way for gender equality and diversity. Today her net worth sits at $290 million, according to Forbes.

