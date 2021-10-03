How I made $290 million while raising two children
It’s not often you come across people in life who are off-the-scale extraordinary. Self-made millionaire Indra Nooyi is one of them. The Indian businesswoman, who was CEO of PepsiCo for 12 years, has consistently ranked at the top of the world’s most-powerful lists over the last 10 years, having led and transformed huge global companies and helped pave the way for gender equality and diversity. Today her net worth sits at $290 million, according to Forbes.www.telegraph.co.uk
