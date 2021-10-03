Blast from the Past: Town Gave KKK Cold Shoulder In 1981. Town Hall is a hub of activity throughout the course of a year. Forget about what’s happening day-to-day on the inside of the building, whether it be the town’s business during work hours or important government meetings after-hours. The front of Town Hall is often the preferred site for rallies, demonstrations, or gatherings designed to bring attention to different issues or causes. Supporters show up with signs and slogans, hoping to get a few supportive honks from passing motorists and spark a little interest in anyone who happens by.