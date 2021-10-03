Why I'll never forgive my father for his affairs

It was Christmas Day. My mum, sister and I (both school age at the time) sat aghast in the lounge as my dad opened an expensive bottle of aftershave from his lover. Even worse, he looked pleased with himself rather than ashamed. But instead of shouting and screaming at him,...
A wedding is known to be a celebration of a couples’ union. So throughout the festivities, the attention should primarily be on the newlyweds. But what happens when someone appears to try and redirect the spotlight away from the couple?. Well, you might just get asked to leave altogether, which...
A WOMAN has asked the internet for advice on talking to her step-son about his baby’s name that she can’t stand. The woman anonymously posted her question to mumsnet, where hundreds of people have offered the grandma advice. 2. The grandma said she can’t bring herself to say her grandson’s...
My brother died in a hospital ICU. I’m so done with all the BS reasons others give for not doing what’s right for their fellow man. So many people have no first-hand knowledge of what COVID-19 does to a loved one and to a family. They have no idea what it is like to see your loved one — who was immunosuppressive, who was vaccinated, who did everything right — not be able to defeat the Delta variant of COVID.
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
Dear Carolyn: We divorced when our three children were in their early teens. My ex had been sleeping with a series of men and, despite a year of intensive couples counseling, she would not break off the relationships. I financially supported the ex and kids in the family homestead, bought a nearby house and parented the three children half-time.
A young mother has taken to Reddit to vent about how her mother-in-law blames her for her grandchild’s “bad genes”. The 25-year-old said she is tired of her mother-in-law associating any seemingly “negative” behaviour from the eight-month-old with her side of the family, and every positive trait with her own side of the family.
Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi friends. Hope you had a good weekend. Let me know what you’re thinking about …. Q. Tired of guilt and the ex: I’ve been with my boyfriend for several years now. We were both married before and then divorced. We both have children with our exes. His ex-wife is remarried, but she filed for their divorced, and it devastated him. (I filed for divorce in mine.) We got an invite from his grown daughter to go to his ex-wife’s milestone birthday soon. I don’t want to go. Their “old friends” (couples they hung out with) will be there, and I’m not comfortable. He is upset with me! I have to see her enough at their children’s and grandchildren’s events! Am I wrong for not wanting to go? He’s making me feel guilty.
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My cousin is a foster parent with five children. She and her husband recently adopted four out of the five siblings! It has been a joy to watch her in this journey, just like it was a joy watching her grow up.
Every Thursday on Twitter @jdesmondharris, Dear Prudence asks readers for their thoughts on a question that has her stumped. She’ll post her final thoughts on the matter on Fridays. Here’s this week’s dilemma and answer:. Dear Prudence,. After going to pre-marriage counseling, my boyfriend admitted that he had thought he...
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Disclaimer: This story contains details of domestic abuse that may be triggering to some. “I was working residential and living on my own in New York. Let...
We're sure Jacob Roloff is excited to be a father. Based on the affection the former Little People, Big World star has shown for his nieces, nephews and even his dogs, it's clear he has a paternal instinct. It's just... the guy has a funny way of expressing his enthusiasm.
My boyfriend and I have been together for six months and we are getting serious. He has brought up the subject of the two of us moving in together permanently instead of going back in forth on the weekends. We both have keys to one another apartments so privacy and commitment aren't quite the issues. Should I tell him that I was born a man before he moves in with me, or should I just keep things on the course we're on and allow him to find out afterward when he's ready? -dayjaX_she/her.
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: This past week, my stepmom ended up in the hospital because my dad hurt her so bad. A lot of truth came out, especially after she said my mom warned her about my dad and she should have listened. All these years, she...
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend and I got engaged recently. He told me he didn’t want to spend money on a ring and I was fine with that. I’d rather save up for the wedding and honeymoon, covid-19 willing. When my grandmother died, I inherited an...
The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
Arguments are always a part of a relationship and sometimes all you need is a sincere apology to help smooth things over (as well as maybe a gift or two!). That's what it seemed like when this man shared his sorry note and presents to his girlfriend on Twitter. However, upon closer inspection of the apology letter, people are calling it out for where it falls short.
mother in law doesn't allow any privacyTimes of India. My husband and I are still newlyweds. We have been married for a little over a year now and I would like to say that everything has been what Disney channel marked it up to be, but it hasn't. My mother-in-law has never been too fond of me particularly because she believes her beloved baby boy could do better. Mind you I have always been financially stable without him and I am the breadwinner in our household. I never talk back or speak out about it out of not only respect for my elders, but most importantly respect because she's his mom. She makes a constant obligation to mention his exes whenever we are visiting. She casually brings them up in conversations and offers to call them while he's there because they asked about him. She has even invited certain exes to family gatherings and was sure to make their presence the center of attention. Recently while she was over visiting, she attempted to start a conversation concerning a recent run-in with his former partner and this immediately angered me. I reminded her that I was his wife and that while she seemed to find pleasure in forming irrelevant relationships with past failures she could do so on her own time. This caused a rather postponed exchange between the two of us. My husband became upset with me saying that I didn't have to be so rude. During our argument, he even went so far as to say that he wouldn't allow anyone to disrespect his mother and that I needed to grow up. I was immediately outraged. Seeing as this was my first time defending myself, my feelings were not only hurt, but I do believe in my marriage as well. It's been two months (partly due to COVID and work) since that argument and I have made subtle excuses to not partake in visits and outings that include his mother. I know this can't continue, but I am unsure of how to ameliorate our relationship. What would you do? -Khia<3.
But it did make me a bad wife. I cheated on my husband. Let’s just get that out of the way up front. On a warm September day four years earlier, I had stood beside him while wearing cheap shoes and a ruffled white party dress that barely reached my knees and promised to love, honor, and obey. In the end, I did none of the three.
Comments / 0