Britain has given the EU every opportunity to help fix the nightmare that is the Northern Ireland Protocol. But as last week’s “grand offer” from Brussels demonstrates, the EU either doesn’t understand the scale of the issue, believing we can be fobbed off with symbolic concessions on sausages, or it doesn’t want to resolve the crisis. Perhaps it believes its own propaganda, that the UK is a nation on its knees, or else it simply isn’t listening.

