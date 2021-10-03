The fashion editor's verdict on the first Jaeger x M&S collection

The playful capsule includes cashmere knits, velvet shoes and hacky sacks filled with pearl couscous. On a Monday afternoon in September—just after the first day of school had let out—nine tiny models were milling around Brooklyn’s Herbert Von King Park in layers of Italian cashmere. The kids, a creative bunch, none of whom does this professionally, seemed remarkably unfazed by the flurry of activity that accompanies a fashion shoot: As photography and styling assistants flitted around them, they sipped from juice boxes, shared their Transformers, and scattered cheese snacks on the ground. Louie Nobuko Huelster, 5 years old, tested the durability of a pair of green velvet shoes by jumping from one row of bleachers to the next. A few others wriggled out of their knit pants when their parents weren’t looking.

