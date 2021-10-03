CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvin frustrated on KD roof ball, says MLB should intervene

Cover picture for the articleA rare roof situation at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night could have been a turning point in the Athletics' 10-4 loss to the Houston Astros. In the top of the fourth inning, A’s designated hitter hit a towering fly ball to left field. It was hit so high, it hit the roof of the stadium. Left fielder Yordan Alvarez made the catch, but the ruling at the field states that if a batted ball hits the roof over fair territory, it’s a fair ball and in play.

