Postgame breakdown: Where does A&M's season go from here?

By Jeff Tarpley
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada will get the majority of the blame for the Aggies' 26-22 loss to Mississippi State tonight but this game had the feel of one from previous regimes as opposed to ones we've seen under Jimbo Fisher. There were too many mistakes and the defense couldn't get consistent or timely stops. It was a game in which A&M dug itself into a hole during the first half, never could quite get over the hump, and in the end couldn't take advantage of a Kyle Field crowd that nearly helped will them back from a double digit deficit.

247sports.com

